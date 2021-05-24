Dr. David Stanton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Stanton, MD
Overview
Dr. David Stanton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Dr. Stanton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
David B Stanton MD & Associates1140 W La Veta Ave Ste 555, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 835-5100Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
David B. Stanton, MD & Associates16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 105, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 727-4485
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stanton?
overall, very good!
About Dr. David Stanton, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821101163
Education & Certifications
- University of California-San Francisco
- Tufts U, School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stanton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stanton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stanton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stanton works at
Dr. Stanton has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stanton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stanton speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stanton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stanton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.