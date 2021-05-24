Overview

Dr. David Stanton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Stanton works at inSite Digestive Health Care, Pasadena in Orange, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.