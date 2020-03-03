Overview

Dr. David Stampfer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Stampfer works at Chesapeake Urology Associates P.A. in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Prostate Biopsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.