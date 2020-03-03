Dr. David Stampfer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stampfer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Stampfer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Stampfer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Stampfer works at
Locations
Chesapeake Urology Associates P.A.7505 Osler Dr Ste 506, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 296-0099
Summit Ambulatory Surgical Center LLC6535 N Charles St Ste 625, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 825-5454
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stampfer is an excellent doctor, been seeing for a very long time. He's kind and through and gets to the heart of your issues! He helped with my overactive bladder and I feel much better. Thank you Dr. Stampfer for all you do :-)
About Dr. David Stampfer, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1093799710
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stampfer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stampfer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stampfer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stampfer works at
Dr. Stampfer has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Prostate Biopsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stampfer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Stampfer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stampfer.
