Dr. David Stager Jr, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (58)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Dr. David Stager Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.

They frequently treat conditions like Hypertropia, Hypotropia and Esotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    3801 W 15th St Ste A110, Plano, TX 75075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 758-0625

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Esotropia
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Adult Strabismus Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Dec 20, 2022
    Dr. Stager is very confident in his capabilities, makes me feel comfortable with something as crazy as eye surgery. Time will tell. I will be the first to recommend him to others if all goes well.
    Ted Swem — Dec 20, 2022
    About Dr. David Stager Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982654216
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Stager Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stager Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stager Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stager Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stager Jr has seen patients for Hypertropia, Hypotropia and Esotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stager Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Stager Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stager Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stager Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stager Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

