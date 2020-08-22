Overview

Dr. David Staffenberg, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Staffenberg works at Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty), Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) and Oral and-or Facial Cleft along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.