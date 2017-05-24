Dr. David Stadnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stadnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Stadnick, MD
Overview
Dr. David Stadnick, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Mansfield, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Galion Community Hospital, Knox Community Hospital, Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital and University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.
Dr. Stadnick works at
Locations
-
1
OhioHealth Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Physicians335 Glessner Ave, Mansfield, OH 44903 Directions (419) 756-8899
Hospital Affiliations
- Galion Community Hospital
- Knox Community Hospital
- Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital
- University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stadnick?
Dr. Stadnick has been my rheumatoligist for a long time...He has got my arthritis to where I have just a few problems and most of those are weather related...I love his handshake...I do not like to shake hands because of the grip most people use and when my hands hurt , I do not want anyone squeezing my hand...He has helped my hips and knees with the medicine he puts me on and when one does not work , we will try another one...he gets an A+ with me....
About Dr. David Stadnick, MD
- Rheumatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1659332054
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stadnick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stadnick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stadnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stadnick works at
Dr. Stadnick has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stadnick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Stadnick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stadnick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stadnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stadnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.