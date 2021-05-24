Dr. David Squires, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Squires is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Squires, MD
Overview
Dr. David Squires, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and Trinity Hospital Of Augusta.
Locations
Augusta Oncology3696 Wheeler Rd, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 736-1830
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Trinity Hospital Of Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good doctor.
About Dr. David Squires, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1376520148
Education & Certifications
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Squires has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Squires accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Squires has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Squires has seen patients for Anemia and Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Squires on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Squires. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Squires.
