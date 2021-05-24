Overview

Dr. David Squires, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and Trinity Hospital Of Augusta.



Dr. Squires works at Augusta Oncology in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.