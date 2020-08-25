See All Advanced Heart Failure And Transplant Cardiologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. David Spurlock, MD

Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Spurlock, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan (SOM) and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Spurlock works at AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiovascular Surgery at Orlando in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiovascular Surgery at Orlando
    217 Hillcrest St, Orlando, FL 32801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon

Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. David Spurlock, MD

  • Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
  • 16 years of experience
  • English
  • 1700914348
Education & Certifications

  • University of Michigan (GME)
  • Georgetown University Hospital (GME)
  • University of Louisville (GME)
  • University of Michigan (SOM)
  • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Spurlock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spurlock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Spurlock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Spurlock works at AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiovascular Surgery at Orlando in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Spurlock’s profile.

Dr. Spurlock has seen patients for Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spurlock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Spurlock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spurlock.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spurlock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spurlock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

