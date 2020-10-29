Dr. David Spragg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spragg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Spragg, MD
Overview
Dr. David Spragg, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital and Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.
Dr. Spragg works at
Locations
Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center4940 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224 Directions (410) 550-1973Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard County General Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My parents were both cared for by Dr. Spragg. He is one of the best doctors I have ever had the opportunity to work with. He is very through in his examination and considers not only the whole patient but also the patient's family. His staff is wonderful and considerate. They needed to be treated by him during the height of COVID-19 with all the challenges it posed it all was handled with care. My father needed to have his pacemaker changed to a biventricular pacemaker and my mother needed to have her irregular heartbeat diagnosed. Dr. Spragg talked to my parents directly some doctors just talk to me and more or less ignore the patient. Dr. Spragg was wonderful explaining it in a way they could easily understand. They trust him completely and know he cares for them.
About Dr. David Spragg, MD
- Cardiology
- English, German
- 1316984776
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spragg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spragg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spragg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spragg speaks German.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Spragg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spragg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spragg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spragg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.