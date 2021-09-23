Dr. David Spokane, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spokane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Spokane, DMD
Overview
Dr. David Spokane, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Beaver Falls, PA. They graduated from University Of Pittsburgh School Of Dental Medicine|West Virginia University.
Dr. Spokane works at
Locations
-
1
Beaver Falls2754 Darlington Rd Ste 3, Beaver Falls, PA 15010 Directions (724) 241-3758
-
2
Aliquippa Office109 Pleasant Dr Ste 100, Aliquippa, PA 15001 Directions (724) 241-3517
-
3
Ellwood City Office259 Country Club Dr, Ellwood City, PA 16117 Directions (724) 241-8197
-
4
New Castle Office2602 Wilmington Rd Ste 204, New Castle, PA 16105 Directions (724) 241-3527
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ameritas
- Avesis
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Gateway Health Plan
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spokane?
Friendly staff. Easy to schedule appointment. My son's teeth look great!!
About Dr. David Spokane, DMD
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English
- 1477706828
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh School Of Dental Medicine|West Virginia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spokane has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spokane accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Spokane using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Spokane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spokane works at
1755 patients have reviewed Dr. Spokane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spokane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spokane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spokane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.