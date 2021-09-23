Overview

Dr. David Spokane, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Beaver Falls, PA. They graduated from University Of Pittsburgh School Of Dental Medicine|West Virginia University.



Dr. Spokane works at Spokane Orthodontics in Beaver Falls, PA with other offices in Aliquippa, PA, Ellwood City, PA and New Castle, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.