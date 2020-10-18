See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Greensboro, NC
Dr. David Spivey, MD

Pain Medicine
2.5 (51)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. David Spivey, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They graduated from UNC School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

Dr. Spivey works at Preferred Pain Management in Greensboro, NC with other offices in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Preferred Pain Management & Spine Care
    1511 Westover Ter Ste 107, Greensboro, NC 27408 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 760-0706
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Winston Salem Office
    2912 Maplewood Ave, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 826-0590

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (33)
    Oct 18, 2020
    I got injections in my back and had a lot of relief. He is a very caring doctor.
    — Oct 18, 2020
    Photo: Dr. David Spivey, MD
    About Dr. David Spivey, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    NPI Number
    • 1275510570
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Oklahoma University Medical Center
    Residency
    • Mercy Hospital and Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNC School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Spivey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spivey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spivey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spivey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spivey has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spivey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Spivey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spivey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spivey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spivey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

