Dr. David Spivey, MD
Overview
Dr. David Spivey, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They graduated from UNC School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.
Locations
Preferred Pain Management & Spine Care1511 Westover Ter Ste 107, Greensboro, NC 27408 Directions (336) 760-0706Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Winston Salem Office2912 Maplewood Ave, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (877) 826-0590
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
I got injections in my back and had a lot of relief. He is a very caring doctor.
About Dr. David Spivey, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1275510570
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma University Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital and Medical Center
- UNC School of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spivey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spivey accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spivey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spivey has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spivey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Spivey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spivey.
