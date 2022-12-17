Dr. David Spiro, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Spiro, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Spiro, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Dr. Spiro works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Trinity Health of New England1000 Asylum Ave Ste 3215, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 714-5237Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spiro?
Everything about Dr Spiro is superb..manners...explanation of procedure and after care.. personality everything..
About Dr. David Spiro, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1932343324
Education & Certifications
- Arrowhead Regional Med Center
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spiro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spiro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spiro works at
Dr. Spiro has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Spiro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spiro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.