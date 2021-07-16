Overview

Dr. David Spinks, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.



Dr. Spinks works at Medical Screening Clinic in Pasadena, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.