Dr. David Spinak, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (4)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Dr. David Spinak, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Dr. Spinak works at Retina Center Northwest in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Retina Center Northwest
    9800 Levin Rd NW Ste 102, Silverdale, WA 98383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Mar 09, 2017
Dr. Spinak is a wonderful Dr. Always listens and explains so I am comfortable with the procedure .
Jean in Port Orchard — Mar 09, 2017
Dr. Spinak's Office & Staff

Experience with Dr. Spinak

Tell Us About Yourself

Finish Here

  • Ophthalmology
  • 24 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • Male
  • 1942232913
  • U CA
  • Temple University Hospital
  • Johns Hopkins-Sinai Hosp
  • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
  • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

Dr. David Spinak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spinak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Spinak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Spinak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Spinak works at Retina Center Northwest in Silverdale, WA. View the full address on Dr. Spinak’s profile.

Dr. Spinak has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spinak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Spinak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spinak.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spinak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spinak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

