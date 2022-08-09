Dr. Spiegel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Spiegel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Spiegel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.
Dr. Spiegel works at
Locations
Scripps Coastal Medical Center-obg Encinitas332 Santa Fe Dr Ste 115, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 901-5155
Hospital Affiliations
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient of Dr. Spiegel for years and should have left a 5 star review long before this. He is knowledgeable and able to explain what’s going on with my heart in layman’s terms. Above all….you are NOT just a number to him or a page on a computer screen that he has to look at to remember who you are. I’d have a beer and a greasy cheeseburger with him any time but he would probably chastise me……in a very nice way. His staff does a top notch job as well. I wouldn’t go to anyone else.
About Dr. David Spiegel, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English, German
- 1982667135
Education & Certifications
- Naval Medical Center
- University of Colorado School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spiegel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Spiegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spiegel works at
Dr. Spiegel has seen patients for Heart Disease and Sick Sinus Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spiegel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Spiegel speaks German.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Spiegel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spiegel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spiegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spiegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.