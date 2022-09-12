Overview

Dr. David Speizman, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York Osteopathic Medicine - New York and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.



Dr. Speizman works at Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches in Boynton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.