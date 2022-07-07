See All Ophthalmologists in Auburn, NY
Dr. David Speck, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (15)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Speck, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Auburn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital.

Dr. Speck works at DAVID D SPECK M.D. in Auburn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Diabetic Retinopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    David D Speck M.d.
    35 Arterial W, Auburn, NY 13021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 253-8495

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Auburn Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 07, 2022
    Dr. David D. Speck is brilliant! He is thorough, patient, honest. All questions are answered in a manner that is understandable. The eye exam is like no other that I have ever received. I have been a patient for years and have always been impressed with the care that I have received. I highly recommend Dr.Speck.
    Patricia — Jul 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Speck, MD
    About Dr. David Speck, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1528069986
    Education & Certifications

    • St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division
    • Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital
    • Weill Cornell Medical
    • Ophthalmology
