Dr. David Speck, MD
Dr. David Speck, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Auburn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital.
David D Speck M.d.35 Arterial W, Auburn, NY 13021 Directions (315) 253-8495
- Auburn Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. David D. Speck is brilliant! He is thorough, patient, honest. All questions are answered in a manner that is understandable. The eye exam is like no other that I have ever received. I have been a patient for years and have always been impressed with the care that I have received. I highly recommend Dr.Speck.
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division
- Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital
- Weill Cornell Medical
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Speck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Speck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Speck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Speck has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Diabetic Retinopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Speck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Speck. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Speck.
