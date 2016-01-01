See All General Dentists in Martinsville, IN
Dr. David Sparks, DDS

Dentistry
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. David Sparks, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Martinsville, IN. 

Dr. Sparks works at Martinsville Dental Clinic in Martinsville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Martinsville Pediatric Dentistry LLC
    1690 S Ohio St, Martinsville, IN 46151 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 343-6536
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • Principal Financial Group

    About Dr. David Sparks, DDS

    • Dentistry
    • English
    • 1497825145
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Sparks, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sparks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sparks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sparks works at Martinsville Dental Clinic in Martinsville, IN. View the full address on Dr. Sparks’s profile.

    Dr. Sparks has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sparks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sparks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sparks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

