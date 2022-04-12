Dr. Spangler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Spangler, MD
Overview
Dr. David Spangler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Alabaster, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital and Huntsville Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 408 1st St N Ste 200, Alabaster, AL 35007 Directions (205) 664-9994
-
2
Orthopedics for Kids4600 Highway 280 Ste 230, Birmingham, AL 35242 Directions (205) 664-9995
Hospital Affiliations
- Decatur Morgan Hospital
- Huntsville Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
He delivered my first baby and he was great! Is my current gyn now. He is very attentive and cares. Very knowledgeable and friendly.
About Dr. David Spangler, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1093774309
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
