Dr. David Sova, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med.

Dr. Sova works at Dr. David Sova D.O. consulting and pain management in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. David Sova D.O. consulting and pain management
    4081 Cascade Rd SE Ste A, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 957-3500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tuberculosis Screening
Skin Screenings
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. David Sova, DO

    • Family Medicine
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1952359895
    Medical Education
    • Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Sova, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sova works at Dr. David Sova D.O. consulting and pain management in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Sova’s profile.

    Dr. Sova has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sova.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

