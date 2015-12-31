Overview

Dr. David Soulsby, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Montgomery General Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Soulsby works at Orthoclinic THSPP in South Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.