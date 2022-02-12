Overview

Dr. David Soo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Soo works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Gurnee, IL with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.