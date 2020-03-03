Dr. David Song, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Song is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Song, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Song, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Dr. Song works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UCR Neurology/Pain Management3390 University Ave Ste 100, Riverside, CA 92501 Directions (844) 243-1646Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Song?
My mother had been seeing the same neurologist for her Parkinson's disease for 10 years at University of California Irvine, unfortunately he retired and we had to find a new doctor. On our first visit Dr. Song spent over two hours with us taking down my mothers medical history and getting to know her. He was very thorough. We had many questions and he answered them all. Though her previous doctor was very knowledgeable, his low key approach left us always wondering if this was the best we could do. Dr. Song has a much more proactive approach and is interested in trying new things to see if we can get better results. With our old doctor it was just the same thing all the time. For 10 years my mother had been on the same dose of medication. Today was our first follow up visit with Dr. Song and just like our first visit he again spent a lot of time with us, over half an hour. We are very please to have found Dr. Song and look forward to the next 10 years with him.
About Dr. David Song, MD
- Neurology
- English, Korean
- 1679599765
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Song has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Song accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Song has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Song works at
Dr. Song has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Tremor and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Song on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Song speaks Korean.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Song. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Song.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Song, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Song appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.