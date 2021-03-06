Dr. David Song, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Song is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Song, MD
Overview
Dr. David Song, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.
Dr. Song works at
Locations
-
1
Atlanta Heart Specialists LLC1400 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 200, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (678) 679-6800
-
2
NSC Cardiology- Main Office5400 Laurel Springs Pkwy Ste 1401, Johns Creek, GA 30024 Directions (678) 208-0165Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Song?
Great facility and staff. Super friendly. Dr. Song is very professional, conversational and knowledgeable.
About Dr. David Song, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1174619100
Education & Certifications
- Ri Hosp/Brown U
- Dartmouth Med Ctr
- University of North Carolina School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Song has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Song accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Song has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Song works at
Dr. Song has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Song on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Song. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Song.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Song, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Song appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.