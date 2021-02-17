Dr. David Sonego, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sonego is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sonego, MD
Overview
Dr. David Sonego, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mishawaka, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.
Locations
David F Sonego MD PC & Associates230 E Day Rd Ste 160, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions (574) 271-8222Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My son saw Dr Troy and then was off medication for years and we finally went to see Dr Sonego. My son is an adult but I went with him the 1st visit and Dr Sonego really understood my son and made him feel smart and I was just very impressed with him all around. Reviews are tricky and you see alot of bad ones on here but you should always try for yourself. Dr Sonego is great his office staff has always been nice to me and my son and now I am going to bring my teenage daughter to see him. the only down side to Dr Sonego is that he doesnt take insurance you pay cash but isn't your mental health worth it? I certainly think so and I dont make alot of money but this is important for my daughter as it was for my son and hes doing great.
About Dr. David Sonego, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1861496432
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sonego has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sonego has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Sonego. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sonego.
