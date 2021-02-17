See All Psychiatrists in Mishawaka, IN
Dr. David Sonego, MD

Psychiatry
3 (25)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Sonego, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mishawaka, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.

Dr. Sonego works at David F Sonego MD PC & Assocs in Mishawaka, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    David F Sonego MD PC & Associates
    230 E Day Rd Ste 160, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 271-8222
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.8
Average provider rating
Based on 25 ratings
Patient Ratings (25)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(13)
About Dr. David Sonego, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 42 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1861496432
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Board Certifications
