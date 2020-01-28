See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Naples, FL
Dr. David Sommerfeld, MD

Internal Medicine
2 (29)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Sommerfeld, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.

Dr. Sommerfeld works at Millennium Physician Group LLC in Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Millennium Physician Group LLC
    11181 Health Park Blvd Ste 3030, Naples, FL 34110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 249-8996

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NCH Baker Downtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Overweight
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Overweight

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Overweight
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Essential Tremor
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Motion Sickness
Muscle Weakness
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Restless Leg Syndrome
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Jan 28, 2020
    Very pleasant and knowledgeable physician. Straight to the point. Answers all questions, orders tests that are specific to your symptoms so he can determine your health diagnosis.
    Nancie Zecco — Jan 28, 2020
    About Dr. David Sommerfeld, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952341349
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Sommerfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sommerfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sommerfeld has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sommerfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sommerfeld works at Millennium Physician Group LLC in Naples, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sommerfeld’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Sommerfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sommerfeld.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sommerfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sommerfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

