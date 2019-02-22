Dr. David Sommerfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sommerfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sommerfeld, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Sommerfeld, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedar County Memorial Hospital, Citizens Memorial Hospital, Cox Medical Center South and Mercy Hospital Springfield.
Dr. Sommerfeld works at
Locations
Springfield Nephrology Associates Inc.1911 S National Ave Ste 301, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 886-5000
Signature Medical Group Inc1165 N Butterfield Rd, Bolivar, MO 65613 Directions (417) 886-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedar County Memorial Hospital
- Citizens Memorial Hospital
- Cox Medical Center South
- Mercy Hospital Springfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sommerfield was very professional , upbeat and informative. He took plenty of time to explain things to me and answer my questions and when I left the fear I had also had left and he made me feel I was ok. Highly recommend
About Dr. David Sommerfeld, MD
- Nephrology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1063509404
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sommerfeld has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sommerfeld accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sommerfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sommerfeld works at
Dr. Sommerfeld has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Peritoneal Dialysis and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sommerfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sommerfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sommerfeld.
