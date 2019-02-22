Overview

Dr. David Sommerfeld, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedar County Memorial Hospital, Citizens Memorial Hospital, Cox Medical Center South and Mercy Hospital Springfield.



Dr. Sommerfeld works at Springfield Nephrology Associates, INC in Springfield, MO with other offices in Bolivar, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Peritoneal Dialysis and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.