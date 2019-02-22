See All Nephrologists in Springfield, MO
Dr. David Sommerfeld, MD

Nephrology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Sommerfeld, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedar County Memorial Hospital, Citizens Memorial Hospital, Cox Medical Center South and Mercy Hospital Springfield.

Dr. Sommerfeld works at Springfield Nephrology Associates, INC in Springfield, MO with other offices in Bolivar, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Peritoneal Dialysis and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Springfield Nephrology Associates Inc.
    1911 S National Ave Ste 301, Springfield, MO 65804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 886-5000
  2. 2
    Signature Medical Group Inc
    1165 N Butterfield Rd, Bolivar, MO 65613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 886-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cedar County Memorial Hospital
  • Citizens Memorial Hospital
  • Cox Medical Center South
  • Mercy Hospital Springfield

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Peritoneal Dialysis
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Sommerfeld, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1063509404
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics
    • University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics
    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Sommerfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sommerfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sommerfeld has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sommerfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sommerfeld has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Peritoneal Dialysis and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sommerfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sommerfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sommerfeld.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sommerfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sommerfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

