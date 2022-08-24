Dr. David Sommer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sommer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sommer, MD
Overview
Dr. David Sommer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Westborough, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.
Locations
Reliant Medical Group Department of Podiatry900 UNION ST, Westborough, MA 01581 Directions (508) 366-8836
Reliant Medical Group123 Summer St Ste 230, Worcester, MA 01608 Directions (508) 368-3150
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely likely. He is the best Neurologist I have ever seen. He never rushes me. And he addresses all my issues with my Dystonia. And his staff is great too! The entire team treats me like one of their own. Simply the best. And he Is very accommodating if I am having a problem. I thank God every day for having a Neurologist and team like Dr. David Sommer has.
About Dr. David Sommer, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1144490533
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Center
- Duke University School Of Med
- Rice University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sommer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sommer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sommer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sommer has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Essential Tremor and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sommer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sommer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sommer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sommer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sommer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.