Overview

Dr. David Sommer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Westborough, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Sommer works at Reliant Medical Group in Westborough, MA with other offices in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Essential Tremor and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.