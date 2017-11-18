Dr. Soltanpour has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Soltanpour, MD
Overview
Dr. David Soltanpour, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Soltanpour works at
Locations
Bqe Ophthalmology PC142 Joralemon St Ste 7C, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 422-7686
Century Medical Dental Center Inc.200 Livingston St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 522-3399
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was beyond impressed with my experience at this doctor’s office. My first contact was with Priscilla and I was completely blown away by how helpful and kind she was and how fast she was able to get me registered. A lot of doctors don’t realize how important it is to have administrator like her!The first point of contact is crucial! My appointment ran on time, Dr Soultanpour was really knowledgeable and made me feel comfortable throughout the visit!Overall, I would highly recommend this office!
About Dr. David Soltanpour, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soltanpour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soltanpour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soltanpour has seen patients for Diabetic Retinopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soltanpour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Soltanpour speaks French.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Soltanpour. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soltanpour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soltanpour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soltanpour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.