Dr. David Soltanpour, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (3)
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Soltanpour, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Soltanpour works at DAVID SOLTANPOUR MD PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Retinopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bqe Ophthalmology PC
    142 Joralemon St Ste 7C, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 422-7686
  2. 2
    Century Medical Dental Center Inc.
    200 Livingston St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 522-3399

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Retinopathy
Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound
Diabetic Retinopathy
Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound

Treatment frequency



Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 18, 2017
    I was beyond impressed with my experience at this doctor’s office. My first contact was with Priscilla and I was completely blown away by how helpful and kind she was and how fast she was able to get me registered. A lot of doctors don’t realize how important it is to have administrator like her!The first point of contact is crucial! My appointment ran on time, Dr Soultanpour was really knowledgeable and made me feel comfortable throughout the visit!Overall, I would highly recommend this office!
    Stephanie N. Cruz in Brooklyn, NY — Nov 18, 2017
    Photo: Dr. David Soltanpour, MD
    About Dr. David Soltanpour, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1639274475
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Soltanpour has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Soltanpour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Soltanpour works at DAVID SOLTANPOUR MD PC in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Soltanpour’s profile.

    Dr. Soltanpour has seen patients for Diabetic Retinopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soltanpour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Soltanpour. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soltanpour.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soltanpour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soltanpour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

