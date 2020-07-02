Dr. David Solowiejczyk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solowiejczyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Solowiejczyk, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Solowiejczyk, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Thorough Excellent bed side manner Answered all question
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1073582367
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Mt Sinai
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- New York University School of Medicine
