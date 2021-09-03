Dr. David Soleymani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soleymani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Soleymani, MD
Overview
Dr. David Soleymani, MD is a Dermatologist in Dyer, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Soleymani works at
Locations
-
1
Dermio Dermatology14785 W 101st Ave Ste 2A, Dyer, IN 46311 Directions (219) 228-4200
-
2
Dermio Dermatology LLC9200 Calumet Ave Ste 203, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 228-4200
-
3
Dyer16000 W 101st Ave, Dyer, IN 46311 Directions (219) 228-4200Monday11:00am - 6:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
4
DeMotte519 N Halleck St, Demotte, IN 46310 Directions (219) 228-4200Tuesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- St. Catherine Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Soleymani?
friendly and competent
About Dr. David Soleymani, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740203819
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Indiana University
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soleymani has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soleymani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soleymani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soleymani works at
Dr. Soleymani has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Scabies and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soleymani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Soleymani speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Soleymani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soleymani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soleymani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soleymani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.