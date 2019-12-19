Overview

Dr. David Sohn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's and University of Toledo Medical Center.



Dr. Sohn works at The University Of Toledo Medical Center in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Adhesive Capsulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.