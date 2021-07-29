Overview

Dr. David Sodaro, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Sodaro works at UCI Health in Tustin, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.