Dr. David Sobel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.



Dr. Sobel works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Primary Care in Old Bridge, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.