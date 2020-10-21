Overview

Dr. David Sneed, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.



Dr. Sneed works at MDVIP - Austin, Texas in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.