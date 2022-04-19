Dr. David Smith Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Smith Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. David Smith Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Smith Jr works at
Locations
Nicholas Koehler P.A.5802 N 30th St, Tampa, FL 33610 Directions (813) 974-2201Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Urology of Virginia Pllc12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 979-3980
University of South Florida Neurosurgery and Brain Repair2 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 259-0929Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Usf Dermatology Laboratory12901 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 259-0935
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a breast reduction March 2022. My results are better than I could've hoped for. The resident surgeons were very knowledgeable and answered all my questions and concern. My initial appt was brief and to the point and addressed all matters. My post-op appt was quick and addressed my healing process. Thanks Dr. Smith.
About Dr. David Smith Jr, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1821000944
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
