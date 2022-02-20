Overview

Dr. David Smith, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Jefferson GI Associates in Doylestown, PA with other offices in Warrington, PA and New Hope, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.