Dr. David Smith, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Smith, DPM
Overview
Dr. David Smith, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science, North Chicago, IL|Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science, North Chicago, IL - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital and Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
-
1
Gateway Foot & Ankle Center647 Dunlop Ln Ste 209, Clarksville, TN 37040 Directions (855) 767-1892Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Gateway Foot & Ankle Center4230 Harding Pike Ste G12, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (855) 767-1741Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
- Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
He was great informative clear got plans to fixing my daughter feet problems He is a good doctor one of the best
About Dr. David Smith, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1538332010
Education & Certifications
- Podiatry - Trinity Regional Medical Center, Fort Dodge, IA|Trinity Regional Medical Center, Fort Dodge, Ia
- Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science, North Chicago, IL|Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science, North Chicago, IL - D.P.M.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Smith using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Closed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.