Dr. David Smith, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5 (49)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Dr. David Smith, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science, North Chicago, IL|Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science, North Chicago, IL - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital and Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville.

Dr. Smith works at Gateway Foot & Ankle Center in Clarksville, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Closed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gateway Foot & Ankle Center
    647 Dunlop Ln Ste 209, Clarksville, TN 37040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 767-1892
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Gateway Foot & Ankle Center
    4230 Harding Pike Ste G12, Nashville, TN 37205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 767-1741
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Thomas West Hospital
  • Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hammer Toe
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed

Treatment frequency



Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Plantar Fasciotomy Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gonadal Vein Sealing Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Repair of Amputated Digit Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Mass Biopsy Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 17, 2021
    He was great informative clear got plans to fixing my daughter feet problems He is a good doctor one of the best
    Natalia M. — Aug 17, 2021
    About Dr. David Smith, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1538332010
    Education & Certifications

    • Podiatry - Trinity Regional Medical Center, Fort Dodge, IA|Trinity Regional Medical Center, Fort Dodge, Ia
    • Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science, North Chicago, IL|Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science, North Chicago, IL - D.P.M.
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Smith, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smith has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Closed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

