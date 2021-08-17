Overview

Dr. David Smith, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science, North Chicago, IL|Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science, North Chicago, IL - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital and Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville.



Dr. Smith works at Gateway Foot & Ankle Center in Clarksville, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Closed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.