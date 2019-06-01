Overview

Dr. David Smith, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center and Renown South Meadows Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Renown Medical Group in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.