Dr. David Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Smith, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center and Renown South Meadows Medical Center.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
N Hills1075 N Hills Blvd Ste 180, Reno, NV 89506 Directions (775) 982-5000
Renown Institute for Heart & Vascular Health1500 E 2nd St Ste 400, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 982-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Takes time to listen to all concerns and addresses them clearly. Does not rush us to get to another patient. Explains all treatment options in a clear and easy to understand way.
About Dr. David Smith, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
