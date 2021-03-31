Dr. David Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Smith, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Hematology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center, TidalHealth Nanticoke, Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional, University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
-
1
Bay Hematology Oncology PA8221 Teal Dr Ste 301, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 820-5945
-
2
Bay Hematology Oncology P.A.2977 4H Park Rd Ste 102, Centreville, MD 21617 Directions (410) 758-4030
- 3 100 Brown St Ste 117, Chestertown, MD 21620 Directions (410) 758-4030
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
- TidalHealth Nanticoke
- Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
Dr. Smith entered my life when I was still in the hospital recovering from surgery to remove Lymphoma nodes in my abdomen. Right away I was assured that this doctor was both professional, knowledgeable and kind. It has been 19 years since then and I am still under his care. I have never felt the need to “cross the bridge” to find a better doctor, he is the best! Because of his wise ongoing treatment I am still in remission from this disease. I am truly blessed to have such an excellent doctor.
About Dr. David Smith, MD
- Hematology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1386641082
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Anemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.