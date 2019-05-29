Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Smith, DPM
Overview
Dr. David Smith, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jamestown, NY. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE.
Locations
David C Smith DPM20 Fairview Ave, Jamestown, NY 14701 Directions (716) 664-5709
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Special attention was paid to my concerns. He believes in keeping costs down for the patient.
About Dr. David Smith, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1275543704
Education & Certifications
- HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
