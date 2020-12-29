Dr. David Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. David Smith, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
Champaign Dental Group1225 Jefferson Rd Ste 206, Rochester, NY 14623 Directions (585) 461-5330
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I will always have Dr.Smith as one of the most caring and thoughtful doctors.I had changed doctors when someone told me retired and moved. I miss him dearly. The most helpful doctor I have met 30 years ago . What a jem. He help me so much well worth
About Dr. David Smith, MD
- Neurology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1235192295
Education & Certifications
- Harvard/Mass Eye and Ear
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Rochester Genl Hospital
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Massachusetts Institute Of Technology Bs Electrical Engineering
- Neurology
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.