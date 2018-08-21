Dr. David Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. David Smith, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA.
Locations
David L Smith MD636 MIDDLEFIELD RD, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 325-6240
David Smith MD550 Hamilton Ave Ste 208, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 325-6240
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Diagnosed me correctly in 90 minutes after 20 years of several misdiagnosis ... Really kind and not intimidating whatsoever. I trust Dr. Smith’s medication recommendations and I can always reach him if something feels off and I need a sooner appointment. He explains the chemistry behind his decisions very clearly and leaves room for patient made decisions. Great guy!
About Dr. David Smith, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Hospital
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.