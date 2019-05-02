Overview

Dr. David Smith, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.



Dr. Smith works at SOUTHEAST TEXAS OB/GYN ASSOCIATES in Beaumont, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.