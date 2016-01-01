Dr. Slutsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Slutsky, MD
Overview
Dr. David Slutsky, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
Orthopaedic Specialties Associates4201 Torrance Blvd Ste 190, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 543-2521
Pain Rehabilitation Institute2808 COLUMBIA ST, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 618-9922
Torrance Memorial Medical Center3330 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 618-9922Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Slutsky, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1932209491
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slutsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slutsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slutsky has seen patients for Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slutsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Slutsky. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slutsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slutsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slutsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.