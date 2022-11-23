Dr. Slivnick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Slivnick, MD
Overview
Dr. David Slivnick, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Locations
North Shore Oncology-hematology Associates Ltd.1800 Hollister Dr Ste 112, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (815) 759-9260
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Slivnick did an amazing job explaining my husband’s condition and how one thing led to everything else. No one had been so clear for us before. He had clearly familiarized himself with our complicated case before he met with us, very professional. Would definitely recommend him to friends and family.
About Dr. David Slivnick, MD
- Hematology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1225082761
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Hematology, Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Internal Medicine
Dr. Slivnick has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slivnick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
