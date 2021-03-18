See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Greenwood Village, CO
Dr. David Slamowitz, MD

Sleep Medicine
4.1 (30)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. David Slamowitz, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Greenwood Village, CO. They completed their fellowship with Harvard Brigham Womens Hosp

Dr. Slamowitz works at The SleepWell Center in Greenwood Village, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Sleepwell Center
    5650 Dtc Pkwy Ste 150, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 200-4884

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Insomnia With Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Primary Insomnia Chevron Icon
Problem Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Psychophysiological Insomnia Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Rhythmic Movement Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep-Talking Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 18, 2021
    Dr Slamowitz practice, The Sleepwell center, is excellent! I am a retired RN and was very impressed with the office environment, the compassionate, courteous and professional staff. Seeing bad reviews is always cause for concern however they could not have been truthful observations, the office was spotless, the staff was efficient, attentive and so polite. Dr Slamowitz did not hurry, not only answered but explained in detail any questions I had. His respiratory therapist was knowledgeable, very helpful and accommodating for any issues I had with equipment. The billing staff was easy to work with and also addressed my concerns. I would highly recommend this practice. The office was also peaceful and quiet in the wait room.
    Candice W — Mar 18, 2021
    About Dr. David Slamowitz, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780655878
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Brigham Womens Hosp
    Residency
    • Long Island Jewish Med Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Slamowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slamowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Slamowitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Slamowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Slamowitz works at The SleepWell Center in Greenwood Village, CO. View the full address on Dr. Slamowitz’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Slamowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slamowitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slamowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slamowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

