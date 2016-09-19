Dr. Skory has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Skory, MD
Dr. David Skory, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Dr. Skory works at
Locations
Hometown Health Centers1044 State St, Schenectady, NY 12307 Directions (518) 370-1441Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pm
Whitney M. Young Health Center920 Lark Dr, Albany, NY 12207 Directions (518) 465-4771
Whitney M. Young Jr. Health Center Inc.526 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12206 Directions (518) 694-9004
Whitney M Young Jr. Health Center Inc1804 2Nd Ave, Watervliet, NY 12189 Directions (518) 465-4771
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Treatment frequency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Skory delivered my first 2 babies. I was a young mother beaten down & chewed up by many. He not only quickly & easily diagnosised a mistreated issue-more significantly he gave me courage. He believed in me & my body's ability to carry & birth my son perfectly. He validated my natural ability & gave me confidence that HE would be there to the end. He was. With my 2nd son, that included him standing up to a nurse who was bringing stress, fear, & threats to the final moments of my birth. Angel!
About Dr. David Skory, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1891785796
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skory accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skory has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skory works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Skory. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skory.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skory, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skory appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.