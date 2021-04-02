Dr. David Skinner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skinner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Skinner, DO
Overview
Dr. David Skinner, DO is a Dermatologist in Alcoa, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Stephen M. Becker, MD220 Associates Blvd, Alcoa, TN 37701 Directions (865) 238-6400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Fast and efficient. Dr. Skinner is extremely intelligent office is friendly and efficient.
About Dr. David Skinner, DO
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1407143480
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skinner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skinner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skinner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skinner has seen patients for Rosacea, Keloid Scar and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skinner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Skinner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skinner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skinner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skinner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.