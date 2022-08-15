Dr. David Sitler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sitler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sitler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Sitler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sitler works at
Locations
-
1
Sharp Rees-stealy Clinical Laboratory - San Diego Main2929 Health Center Dr, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 939-6505Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo16899 W Bernardo Dr, San Diego, CA 92127 Directions (858) 521-2340
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sitler?
Dr Sitler corrected a severe foot problem years ago. It was a lengthy surgery /experience and I had truly great, professional care the whole time. Problem solved.... I have never had any more trouble. I would go to him again in a New York minute........
About Dr. David Sitler, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1174536742
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sitler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sitler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sitler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sitler works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sitler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sitler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sitler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sitler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.