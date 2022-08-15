See All Orthopedic Surgeons in San Diego, CA
Dr. David Sitler, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. David Sitler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Sitler works at Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sharp Rees-stealy Clinical Laboratory - San Diego Main
    2929 Health Center Dr, San Diego, CA 92123
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo
    16899 W Bernardo Dr, San Diego, CA 92127

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Sharp Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



ACL Surgery
Knee Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Broken Arm
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hammer Toe
Hand Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Plantar Fasciitis
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Steroid Injection
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Achilles Tenotomy
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ankle Arthroscopy
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Replacement
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Bunion
Bunion Surgery
Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal
Excision of Tibia or Fibula
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot Fracture
Ganglion Cyst
Hammer Toe Repair
Heel Spur
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee Arthroscopy
Knee Dislocation
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Meniscus Surgery
Morton's Neuroma
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteopenia
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pyogenic Arthritis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Runner's Knee
Systemic Chondromalacia
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan
    Sharp Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 15, 2022
    Dr Sitler corrected a severe foot problem years ago. It was a lengthy surgery /experience and I had truly great, professional care the whole time. Problem solved.... I have never had any more trouble. I would go to him again in a New York minute........
    Judy Bethel — Aug 15, 2022
    About Dr. David Sitler, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    English
    1174536742
    UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
