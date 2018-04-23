Dr. David Sisam, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sisam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sisam, DO
Dr. David Sisam, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houma, LA. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Saint Anne General Hospital, Ochsner Saint Mary, Terrebonne General Health System and Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.
- Ochsner Saint Anne General Hospital
- Ochsner Saint Mary
- Terrebonne General Health System
- Thibodaux Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I actually cried when I decided to close my chart with Dr. Sisam. He is an amazing doctor who nailed my problem on my second visit to him after several doctors had missed it for years! He saved my life! I’ve never met a doctor who cares more about his patients than Dr. Sisam. I left because his staff is rude and not helpful at all! I should have just sucked it up and dealt with them because the other endo’s in the area do not even come close to Dr. Sisam’s level of care & expertise
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1124194840
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Sisam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sisam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sisam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sisam has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sisam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sisam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sisam.
