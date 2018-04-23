See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Houma, LA
Dr. David Sisam, DO

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
Dr. David Sisam, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houma, LA. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Saint Anne General Hospital, Ochsner Saint Mary, Terrebonne General Health System and Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Sisam works at Concepts In Dentistry - Shane Zeringue DDS Michael Boudreaux DDS in Houma, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Concepts In Dentistry Shane Zeringue DDS Michael Boudreaux DDS
    855 Belanger St, Houma, LA 70360 (985) 746-1751

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Saint Anne General Hospital
  • Ochsner Saint Mary
  • Terrebonne General Health System
  • Thibodaux Regional Medical Center

Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 2
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Apr 23, 2018
    I actually cried when I decided to close my chart with Dr. Sisam. He is an amazing doctor who nailed my problem on my second visit to him after several doctors had missed it for years! He saved my life! I’ve never met a doctor who cares more about his patients than Dr. Sisam. I left because his staff is rude and not helpful at all! I should have just sucked it up and dealt with them because the other endo’s in the area do not even come close to Dr. Sisam’s level of care & expertise
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English
    • 1124194840
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Dr. David Sisam, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sisam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sisam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sisam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sisam works at Concepts In Dentistry - Shane Zeringue DDS Michael Boudreaux DDS in Houma, LA. View the full address on Dr. Sisam’s profile.

    Dr. Sisam has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sisam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sisam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sisam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sisam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sisam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

